East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list
This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 9:15am on Tuesday, June 18.
East Midlands Airport – average delay 15 minutes
All flights currently departing approximately on schedule.
Manchester Airport – average delay 24 minutes
Easyjet flight U27002 to Malaga, scheduled for 8:50am, now estimated 9:40am.
Tui Fly flight BY118 to Punta Cana, scheduled for 10:35am, now estimated 12:30pm.
Easyjet flight U22109 to Paris, scheduled for 2:50pm, now estimated 3:51pm.
Birmingham Airport – average delay 15 minutes
All flights currently departing approximately on schedule.
