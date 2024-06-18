East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham Airport: All the cancelled and delayed flights today - see full list

By The Newsroom
Published 18th Jun 2024, 09:48 BST
If you are flying out today from one of our local airports, your plans could be disrupted by unexpected schedule changes – here is what you need to know.

This is the full list of all the flights delayed by more than 30 minutes, or cancelled altogether, from East Midlands, Manchester and Birmingham airports, according to Flightradar24 as of 9:15am on Tuesday, June 18.

East Midlands Airport – average delay 15 minutes

All flights currently departing approximately on schedule.

Airplane take off at Manchester Airport. (Photo: Andrew Barker - stock.adobe.com)Airplane take off at Manchester Airport. (Photo: Andrew Barker - stock.adobe.com)
Manchester Airport – average delay 24 minutes

Easyjet flight U27002 to Malaga, scheduled for 8:50am, now estimated 9:40am.

Tui Fly flight BY118 to Punta Cana, scheduled for 10:35am, now estimated 12:30pm.

Easyjet flight U22109 to Paris, scheduled for 2:50pm, now estimated 3:51pm.

Birmingham Airport – average delay 15 minutes

All flights currently departing approximately on schedule.

