Drivers warned of roads still closed due to snow and floods across Derbyshire
Ahead of another cold night last night, Derbyshire County County crews were out all afternoon on Sunday, gritting primary routes and then secondaries. They have been out again from 4am today to treat primary routes.
A council spokesperson added: “Issues with poor parking at Winnats Pass and Rushup Edge have been dealt with by Derbyshire Police and we understand that those roads affected are now open.”
Council gritters were unable to access some parts of the county in the Peak District over the weekend, due to the number of cars left at the side of the road as people explored the snow-covered countryside.
The following roads remain closed due to snow or ice.
- Goyts Lane, off A5004 near Buxton
- Rylah Hill, Palterton
- Back Lane, Youlgrave closed from junction with moor Lane to junction with Conksbury Lane
- Curbar Lane from its junction with Dukes Drive, The Hillock, Bar Road and Clodhall Lane to its junction with the A621/Sheffield Road
Roads closed due to flooding include:
- Breach Lane, Hatton
- Bargate Lane, Repton
- Ingleby Road, Stanton by Bridge and Ingleby Lane
- Unnamed road between Main Street Ingelby to A514 Swarkstone Bridge (nr John Thompson PH)
- Twyford Triangle heading north to Buckford Lane
- Ferry Lane, Twyford
The council added: “Take care if you are travelling on the roads and remember never to drive into flood water or through road closure signs which are there for your safety. Travelling conditions are potentially more dangerous today due to patches of freezing fog.
“We'll continue to monitor the weather conditions and we'll do our very best to keep Derbyshire moving. We will update this page when we have more news.”
