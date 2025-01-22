Drivers hit by delays along busy routes across Derbyshire today – including Chesterfield, Buxton, Heanor and the Peak District
Traffic is taking turns due to emergency repairs and gas main works on Ashgate Road at Chesterfield in both directions - at the junction with Piper Lane.
Temporary traffic lights are in place due to emergency repairs and gas main works along the A6 at Fairfield, Buxton - near the Batham Gate turn off. Drivers are being warned to expect delays.
Temporary traffic lights are in place due to emergency repairs and gas main works along the A61 Main Road at Stretton, near Mickley Lane. Motorists are being warned to expect delays.
Drivers are also being warned to expect traffic along the A619 Worksop Road and A618 Rotherham Road at Barlborough - with temporary traffic lights in placed due to emergency repairs and gas main works.
Emergency repairs and gas main works are underway along Scotland Street at Whitwell in both directions, at the junction with High Street.
Temporary traffic lights are in place due to emergency works and roadworks along the A6187 Hope Road between Hope and Hathersage.
