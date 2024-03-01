Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire County Council have confirmed that the A57 Snake Pass, the A537 Cat and Fiddle and the A53 Buxton to Leek road have all reopened.

A DCC spokesperson said: “Please drive with extra care here. We could see more snow or sleet on higher ground later today and overnight, and ice could be an issue.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Several Derbyshire routes have reopened this afternoon. Credit: Derbyshire County Council