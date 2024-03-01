News you can trust since 1852
Derbyshire snow: Major High Peak and Buxton A-roads reopen after winter blast – but drivers warned of more snow and icy conditions

A number of busy High Peak A-roads have reopened this afternoon after snowy conditions earlier – but motorists were warned that the weather could deteriorate again this evening.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 1st Mar 2024, 15:50 GMT
Derbyshire County Council have confirmed that the A57 Snake Pass, the A537 Cat and Fiddle and the A53 Buxton to Leek road have all reopened.

A DCC spokesperson said: “Please drive with extra care here. We could see more snow or sleet on higher ground later today and overnight, and ice could be an issue.

Several Derbyshire routes have reopened this afternoon. Credit: Derbyshire County CouncilSeveral Derbyshire routes have reopened this afternoon. Credit: Derbyshire County Council
Several Derbyshire routes have reopened this afternoon. Credit: Derbyshire County Council

“Our highways team will be out gritting all primary routes from 6.00pm tonight, and then again in the High Peak tomorrow morning. Please take care if you are driving, particularly where roads are wet and could become icy as temperatures drop.”

