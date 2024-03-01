Mountain rescue team evacuate casualty left stranded with “minimal phone signal” at Peak District beauty spot
On Thursday, February 29, the Kinder Mountain Rescue Team (KMRT) were called to reports of a casualty near the top of Crowden Clough.
A KMRT spokesperson said: “A group of walkers had come across a man who had slipped and injured himself while ascending the clough. As this was a midweek call, our team was very low on numbers, so we asked for assistance from Buxton Mountain Rescue Team (BMRT)
“The walker who reported the incident had minimal phone signal, so we were unable to gain any further information for some time. We dispatched a fast party who located the casualty and began initial treatment. They were soon joined by an East Midlands Ambulance Service paramedic and BMRT, who carried their stretcher in from Edale.
“Further Kinder members made their way to site and the casualty was carried down to the waiting ambulance in Edale by members of both teams. The team would like to thank the passing walker who initially helped the casualty and then raised the alarm. We would also like to thank BMRT for their assistance and teamwork in dealing with this casualty.”