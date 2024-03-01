Mountain rescue team evacuate casualty left stranded with “minimal phone signal” at Peak District beauty spot

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Thursday, February 29, the Kinder Mountain Rescue Team (KMRT) were called to reports of a casualty near the top of Crowden Clough.

A KMRT spokesperson said: “A group of walkers had come across a man who had slipped and injured himself while ascending the clough. As this was a midweek call, our team was very low on numbers, so we asked for assistance from Buxton Mountain Rescue Team (BMRT)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Buxton Advertiser within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The walker who reported the incident had minimal phone signal, so we were unable to gain any further information for some time. We dispatched a fast party who located the casualty and began initial treatment. They were soon joined by an East Midlands Ambulance Service paramedic and BMRT, who carried their stretcher in from Edale.

The casualty was transported to an ambulance in Edale.