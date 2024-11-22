Derbyshire snow latest: school and roads closed in Derbyshire after more snow overnight
The following roads are currently closed: A54 Cat and Fiddle and A53 Axe Edge (Buxton to Leek). All other main routes remain passable with care.
The area from Buxton to Newhaven has been worst hit by snow conditions and county council gritters have been out ploughing overnight to keep main routes open.
A council statement said: “We began gritting all primary routes again across the county from 4am and this work is continuing.
“We'll also be calling out our farmer contractors to plough side roads in areas where snow clearance is most needed.”
“Take care if you're out travelling on the roads this morning. We'll continue to monitor the weather conditions and we'll do our very best to keep Derbyshire moving.”
A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is currently still in place for Derbyshire this morning. It states there may be:
- Some roads and railways likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services
- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces
- Probably some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths
Anthony Gell School, in Wirksworth, has announced it is closed today. Parents were told: “Students will move to online and remote learning. This decision was made with staff and student safety in mind, we apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
