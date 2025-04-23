Derbyshire roadworks: Drivers warned of disruption as closure planned for busy Derbyshire road near Buxton
An overnight road closure will be in place at a section of the A623 in Peak Forest between Church Lane and Damside Lane, near Devonshire Arms pub, from Thursday, May 1 to Tuesday, May 6.
This is to allow for patching and resurfacing works to be carried out.
The road will be closed between 7pm and midnight with access maintained, whenever reasonably possible, on the affected length of road.
Diversions will be in place via A623, A6, A6020, A619, A623 and vice versa.
A spokesperson for Derbyshire County Council said: “ The road will re-open as soon as the work is finished. This may be earlier than advertised.
“Derbyshire County Council apologises for any inconvenience caused while work takes place. Anyone needing further information should ring Call Derbyshire on 01629 533190.”
