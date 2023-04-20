Derbyshire County Council U-turns on plans to reshape Buxton road junction

As reported last month, the highways authority was seeking to ease traffic congestion by making Green Lane one-way only, southbound from the Fiveways junction – used by around 14,500 vehicles every day, to help reduce traffic congestion.

However, the results of the three-week consultation have now forced a rethink, and the council will instead retain the same layout but look to upgrade traffic signals around the junction of the A515, B5059 West Road, Dale Road and Green Lane.

Councillor Kewal Singh Athwal, cabinet member for transport said: “The Fiveways junction is already very busy and with the new housing development sites at Foxlow Farm, Harpur Hill and Trenchard Drive, we recognised that action was needed to address the inevitable increase in traffic through the junction and town centre.

Proposals have been scrapped for one-way system to ease congestion at Buxton's Fiveways. (Image: Google)

“Our initial plans were designed to reduce traffic delays by removing Green Lane from the existing signalised junction and making it one-way to Compton Road.”

He added: “I’d like to thank local people for their feedback and we have listened very carefully to their comments, along with representations made by County Councillor Tony Kemp.”

“We now intend to retain the existing junction layout and install state-of-the-art new signalling equipment to maximise the flow of traffic through the junction.”

Work to install the new traffic lights is due to start on Wednesday, April 26 and, subject to weather conditions, should be completed by the end of June.

The councils says the upgraded traffic lights will detect traffic more effectively and reduce waiting times for vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists at the junction.

They will also include a monitoring and alert system to inform the highways department of any signal faults to make sure repairs can be carried out swiftly to get the junction back up and running.

Coun Athwal said: “In light of the new housing developments to the south of the town centre, we will monitor the impact of the new signalling equipment very carefully and review the layout of the junction if it becomes necessary in the future. Any future changes would be subject to scrutiny by local people as part of a further public consultation.”