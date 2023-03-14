Proposals for new one-way system in Buxton branded 'ludicrous'

Derbyshire County Council are proposing to make a section of Green Lane, near Fiveways, one way and if approved it would become a no entry at the junction of Spencer and Compton Roads.

However, these plans are been met with objections by local residents.

Val Trivett, from Buxton, said: “This is a ludicrous proposal.

A new one way system is being proposed to ease congestion at Buxton's Fiveways.

"This will result in a chaotic situation, tailbacks and gridlocks on all these roads.

"School buses will have to negotiate narrow, double parked roads to turn onto London Road from Moseley Road, which is already quite a difficult junction.

“Fiveways junctions does not need changing by a department in Matlock, which does not understand the needs of local residents.”

A county council spokesperson said: “This junction currently has five signalised entrance points, and the volume of traffic during peak times means that there can be lengthy queues of traffic during these times, especially on the A515.

"By removing vehicles from the Green Lane leg then the other legs of this junction will have more ‘green time’ and so this should help reduce congestion on these roads."

Tina Heathcote, speaking on behalf of Buxton Town Team volunteers and the group's Access, Parking, Travel and Transport project leader, said: “We are very supportive of a remodelling of Fiveways.

"However, consideration does not appear to have been made to the impact of existing traffic and increased traffic as a result of the proposals on surrounding residential streets.

"Already Mosley Road, Compton Road, Spencer Road are used as a rat run to cut out the Fiveways junction.

“The proposed changes will worsen this by introducing rat running in the opposite direction to avoid waiting at West Road.”

She explained closing the exit from Green Lane to Fiveways will divert all southbound traffic down Compton Road and onto Moseley Road, the location of Buxton Junior School.

The exit from Mosley Road for right turning traffic on to the A515, Ashbourne Rd, is adjacent to a pelican crossing, usually very busy at peak times with school pedestrians.

The visibility to the right for turning out is also very poor she says.

Tina said: “The proposed junction and signal remodelling does nothing to improve the situation for walking and cycling.

"This is a lost opportunity to rebalance the junction to make it safer and more attractive for active travel.”

Looking at solutions to the problem she said: “The right turn from the A515, Ashbourne Road at Fiveways, on to the B5059, Dale Road, frequently blocks the junction.

"It is the main route for HGVs travelling north.

"A dedicated right turn there, phased into the lights, would make far more sense.”

She went on to say the large number of homes under construction at Harpur Hill will potentially generate significantly more traffic to Fiveways.

Without providing for, and encouraging, safer, active travel both at Fiveways and from Harpur Hill, removing one set of

lights will not be sufficient to cope.

She added: “Fiveways raises real concerns for all users. It does need modernising but, sadly, the proposed Order is simply insufficient. A sticking plaster.”

The plans are still out for consultation until Friday March, 17. To have your say email [email protected] quoting z3331.

