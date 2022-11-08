High Peak arts group celebrates 40th anniversary with touring exhibition

High Peak Community Arts reached its 40th anniversary in 2019 and had grand plans to create an exhibition looking back at the last four decades.

However, the covid pandemic meant the record office was closed so the group could not create the work they wanted.

An archive film is now finished and the group is taking it on tour around the borough.

Some of the team from High Peak Community Arts, Alison Bowry and Sophie MacGreath with chair of the trustees Dawn Bryan, who have created a special exhibition to celebrate 40 years in the community.

Susie Bennett, finance and admin manager for the charity, said: “It’s incredible to think we have been working with the community for more than 40 years.

"In that time we have worked with thousands and thousands of people, so many people have a connection to the charity and now we are starting to see second generations of the same family making use of our creative services.”

The group, based on Spring Bank in New Mills, provides opportunities for people to participate in high quality creative arts projects focusing on those with the least access to the arts and culture.

Over the years the programme has expanded and now offers art for young people as well as using creativity to help with mental well being.

Susie said: “What we do and what we have always done is bring the community together, whether it’s creating a play or making art - it gets people to expand their horizons and meet new people.”

Numerous items from previous projects have been kept over the years.

Susie said: “In the 80s we made a quilt for those who had died or were suffering with AIDs and the backlash we got for supporting such a cause is mind-boggling in this day and age.”

The new exhibition will be a collection of memorabilia including a short film.

The debut performance will be on Thursday November, 10 at the Providence United Reformed Church, Mellor Road, New Mills at 2pm.

Susie said: “We have been involved with so many people it would be great for them to come along and see if they can recognise themselves from years gone by.”For those who cannot make the exhibition there are plans to take it on a tour from next year.