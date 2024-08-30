Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

High Peak Buses has announced changes to several timetables across the High Peak and Peak District will come into effect on September, 1.

The services which will see a change to the timetable include the 60 which serves Hayfield, New Mills, Whaley Bridge and Macclesfield as well the 60A from New Mills, Whaley Bridge and on to Macclesfield.

This revised timetable will be introduced to ensure High Peak Buses continues to provide a regular and reliable local bus service.

High Peak Buses Operations Manager, Nikos Ntalampiras said: “We have worked closely with Derbyshire County Council to deliver the changes to several local bus services to ensure we continue to provide a regular, reliable and robust network of local bus services that our customers expect and deserve.”

Changes to Buxton, High Peak and Peak District bus services. Photo Jason Chadwick

Other changes will be seen on the Transpeak Buxton, to Bakewell, Matlock, Belper and Derby where a revised timetable affecting peak-times between Matlock and Derby is being introduced to maintain a regular and reliable service.

A revised timetable is being introduced on the 113 Ashbourne to Hulland Ward and on to Belper to meet a change in school times along with a change of route to meet requests from local bus users.

Skyline 199 connections to Chapel en le Frith, Stockport and Manchester Airport will run up to every 30 minutes.

Route 58, which provides a connection to Macclesfield will run up to every 60 minutes Monday to Saturday.

Connections to Whaley Bridge, New Mills and Glossop on route 61 will run up to every 30 minutes Monday to Saturday.

The 442 route from Tissington and Ashbourne will run Monday to Saturday.

For more information visit highpeakbuses.com