11 weeks of traffic chaos for Horwich End residents - as councillor calls for work to be completed before schools go back

Residents living in Whaley Bridge can expect 11 weeks of traffic chaos as work starts to replace the traffic lights at Horwich End.

Derbyshire County Council are doing the work and when finished the new traffic lights should automatically change to meet local traffic conditions.

Work has started on Monday July, 28 and is expected to go on until Sunday September, 28.

A statement on the one network, which lists all the roadworks nationally, states: “Refurbishment of all signals at junction between Buxton Road north and south B4570 and Lower Macclesfield Road.

11 weeks of traffic chaos for Horwich End residents as new traffic lights are being installed. Photo County Councillor Ruth George

‘This includes the refurbishment of seven signal poles.

“Associated footway reinstatement to allow for ducting and loops to be installed.”

County Councillor Ruth George for Whaley Bridge has addressed the road closure and said: “The current lights are stuck on their ‘morning’ setting which gives most priority to traffic from Chapel Road instead of giving priority to Macclesfield Road in the afternoon/evening, leading to long delays on the Macclesfield Road side from 4pm onwards.

“I understand the replacement lights give the best chance of reducing overall congestion.

“DCC Highways say the new traffic signal timings will automatically change to meet local traffic conditions.

“At very busy periods, there will still be some waits, but AI will attempt to balance queues in each direction and return traffic flows to within the junction’s capacity as quickly as possible.”

She explained if a bus approaching the lights is running late, the new lights will also give that queue slightly longer on green to help the bus get back on schedule.

There will be temporary lights during the works, but Mrs George has been told by DCC the most impactful work will only take place between 9.15am and 3.30pm and there will be dedicated onsite team monitoring traffic during working hours to prevent unnecessary build-ups.

“Whilst 11 weeks have been set aside I have asked if they can try to complete the most impactful work before schools go back.”

She says as an added bonus, DCC have committed to replace the dirty and damaged bollards and the wonky sign for Chapel at the foot of Chapel Road.

Mrs George added: “There will inevitably be some disruption, but I hope the new lights will improve the congestion which has blighted Horwich End for so long.”