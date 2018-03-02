Train services remain suspended between Buxton and Hazel Grove

Northern has said it will not be operating any trains between Buxton and Hazel Grove on Saturday March 3.

Services on the line have been suspended in both directions since Thursday evening due to heavy snow and strong winds affecting the area.

An amended timetable had been due to run on Saturday during the planned 24-hour walkout by members of the RMT over the role of train guards and driver-only operated trains.

However Northern has said that due to poor weather conditions the lines remain blocked.

Sharon Keith, Northern’s regional director said: “The wintry conditions have meant that we have been forced to cancel some services we planned to run during RMT’s strike action on Saturday.

“Conditions are still really challenging for everyone and we will continue to keep customers updated and advise them to plan ahead carefully by checking our website, northernrailway.co.uk.”

Sharon added: “I would like to thank all our customers who have shown patience and understanding this week as we have battled against some of the worst snow and ice we have seen for several years.

"Our staff continue to do a fantastic job keeping as many people as as possible on the move and I’d to thank them for a superb and ongoing team effort.”

A spokesperson added: "As a result of various road closures due to the poor weather conditions rail replacement transport cannot be provided between Hazel Grove and Buxton in both directions.

"Customers are invited to use alternative routes from Macclesfield and New Mills Central where your ticket will be accepted for travel."

For the latest service updates, see www.northernrailway.co.uk/disruption/269

On the roads, Derbyshire County Council say only one main route into Buxton is currently open - the town can be accessed via the A6 from both the north and south.

High Peak Buses is operating its Skyline 199 service between Buxton and Manchester Airport, which will not be calling at Peak Dale. The Transpeak service running between Derby and Buxton will not be calling at Ashford, Taddington or Chelmorten. For updates on other services, see twitter.com/HighPeakLive.