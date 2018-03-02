All trains on Buxton line cancelled for second day

No trains will run from Buxton for the rest of the day, Northern Rail has confirmed.

Poor weather conditions mean that all lines between Buxton and Hazel Grove are currently blocked and no trains will run in either direction for the rest of the day.

Replacement road transport is not running in place of cancelled trains because of the unsafe road conditions.

The service between Hazel Grove and Preston (via Manchester Piccadilly) is also affected due to train crew being out of place.

Northern Rail said they were trying to run a limited service of Hazel Grove to Manchester Piccadilly trains in both directions, but this will depend on the availability of train crew and is not expected to be a frequent schedule.

The railway line on the New Mills Central line is still running, as well as the railway on the Macclesfield line.

Replacement road transport services are conveying passengers between Hazel Grove and Stockport in both directions until further notice. Replacement road transport will run where possible to convey customers between Hazel Grove and Stockport where customers can connect to more frequent train services towards Manchester.