Upgrade of water pipes in Chapel-en-le-Frith area gets underway

Work to upgrade more than 300 metres of water pipes in the High Peak is due to be completed in time for Christmas.

The water company is replacing ageing water pipes in the Chapel-en-le-Frith and Chapel Milton areas with brand new ones to help reduce the amount of leaks and bursts in the area.

Work has started on Crossings Road, at its junction with Eccles Road, and will extend along Charley Lane as far as the Peak Forest Tramway Trail.

Sections of Crossings Road and Charley Lane will be temporarily closed to through traffic in two phases, with road signs and barriers in place.

Lisa Orme, from Severn Trent, said: “To ensure residents have a reliable water supply for many years to come and to reduce the number of leaks and bursts in the area, we need to upgrade water pipes along Crossings Road and Charley Lane.

“To carry out this vital work, which will see ageing pipes being replaced with brand new ones, we’ll need to put temporary road closures in place to keep everyone safe.

“We’d like to thank everyone in advance, for their patience as we work our way through the scheme.

“When we’re finished, residents in this part of Derbyshire will have a reliable water supply for many years to come.”