Memorial service for former Derbyshire High Sheriff Annie Hall who died in floods

A memorial service is to be held for former High Sheriff of Derbyshire Annie Hall, who lost her life in last week's floods.

Mrs Hall, from Ashford-in-the-Water, died after being swept away by floodwater in Darley Dale.

The public service will be held at Derby Cathedral on Monday December 9, at 2.30pm.

The Rev Canon Dr Elizabeth Thomson, Acting Dean of Derby Cathedral, said: "The date has been agreed with Mrs Hall's family and we are talking with her husband Michael to arrange the service.

"We have also opened a condolence book in the cathedral as it was felt by the family that there would be a lot of good stories to tell involving Annie and it would give people a chance to express their thoughts."

Mrs Hall had served as the county's High Sheriff in 2017 and was the chair of Derby Cathedral Council.

Her body was pulled from the River Derwent, near Matlock, last Friday, November 8, as heavy rain and flooding affected large parts of the county.

The Rt Rev Libby Lane, Bishop of Derby, said she was shocked and saddened by the tragic news.

"Annie’s faithful professionalism, supportive nature and wonderful sense of humour meant she was much appreciated as chair of Derby Cathedral Council," she added.

"Throughout Derbyshire, Annie was known for her personable and caring character, and for bringing laughter wherever she went. She will be much missed.

An inquest into the circumstances surrounding Mrs Hall's death is due to be opened at Chesterfield Coroners Court on Monday afternoon.