Flooding blocks rail line between Buxton and Stockport

Buxton train services have been disrupted this afternoon due to flooding caused by heavy rain.

Rail operator Northern said all lines between Buxton and Stockport were blocked due to heavy rain flooding the railway.

A spokesperson said: "Due to signalling problems caused by flooding on the line of the route between Hazel Grove and Buxton services are unable to run in either direction.

"Network Rail are not yet able to give an estimate as to when train services can resume."

The operator said it was attempting to run a replacement bus service between Stockport and Buxton.

Flooding is also causing ongoing disruption to rail services on the Hope Valley Line between New Mills Central and Sheffield.

READ MORE: One flood warning and 18 flood alerts in place in Derbyshire as further heavy rain forecast