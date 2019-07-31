Buxton and High Peak hit by flooding after heavy rain - pictures

Days of heavy rain has caused flooding in Buxton and across the High Peak.

Several properties on Lightwood Road in Buxton have been flooded and there has also been flooding in Ashwood Park.

Flooding on Lightwood Road, Buxton

Train services between Buxton and Stockport have also been disrupted after the line became flooded.

READ MORE: Flooding blocks rail line between Buxton and Stockport

Police have issued a warning to motorists to avoid a number of roads in the High Peak which are also flooded.

READ MORE: Flooding causes disruption on railway line between Stockport and Sheffield

In a tweet they said the following roads are unsafe to pass:

Bridge Street - New Mills

Flooding on Lightwood Road, Buxton

Hyde Bank Road - New Mills

Ford Road - Whaley Bridge

Start Lane - Whaley Bridge

Hayfield Road - Birch Vale

Flooding on Lightwood Road, Buxton

Lightwood Road - Buxton

A623 - Sparrowpit stretch

A6 - Bakewell to Buxton

A6 - Topley Pike stretch

Flooding on Lightwood Road, Buxton