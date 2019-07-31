Buxton and High Peak hit by flooding after heavy rain - pictures

Days of heavy rain has caused flooding in Buxton and across the High Peak.
Several properties on Lightwood Road in Buxton have been flooded and there has also been flooding in Ashwood Park.
Train services between Buxton and Stockport have also been disrupted after the line became flooded.
Police have issued a warning to motorists to avoid a number of roads in the High Peak which are also flooded.
In a tweet they said the following roads are unsafe to pass:
Bridge Street - New Mills
Hyde Bank Road - New Mills
Ford Road - Whaley Bridge
Start Lane - Whaley Bridge
Hayfield Road - Birch Vale
Lightwood Road - Buxton
A623 - Sparrowpit stretch
A6 - Bakewell to Buxton
A6 - Topley Pike stretch