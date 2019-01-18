Roads closed as heavy snow falls in High Peak

Heavy snow has been falling in parts of the High Peak this afternoon causing disruption to traffic.

Derbyshire County Council said they had closed the A53, Buxton to Leek road; the A54, Buxton to Congleton road, the A57 Snake Pass and the A537 Buxton to Macclesfield road (Cat and Fiddle).

Heavy snow falling on the A6 at Topley Pike. Photo - Jason Chadwick

Derbyshire County Council said their gritting team were out keeping roads clear and will continue patrolling until it clears.

The Met Office is forecasting heavy snow until 9pm, followed by light snow until 2am on Saturday.