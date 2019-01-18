Snow warning: Hour-by-hour forecast for Buxton

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow in Derbyshire this afternoon.
The warning is in force from 1pm until 23.59pm.
Disruption to travel possible as Met Office issues snow warning for Derbyshire
Here's the hour-by-hour forecast for Buxton, according to the Met Office:
1pm : Light snow, 1°
2pm: Light snow, 1°
3pm: Light snow, 1°
4pm: Heavy snow, 1°
5pm: Heavy snow, 0°
6pm: Heavy snow, 0°
7pm: Light snow, 0°
8pm: Light snow, 0°
9pm: Light snow, 0°
10pm: Light snow, 0°
11pm: Light snow, 0°