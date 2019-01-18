Snow warning: Hour-by-hour forecast for Buxton

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for snow in Derbyshire this afternoon.

The warning is in force from 1pm until 23.59pm.

The Met Office is forecasting snow in Buxton from 1pm.

Here's the hour-by-hour forecast for Buxton, according to the Met Office:

1pm : Light snow, 1°

2pm: Light snow, 1°

3pm: Light snow, 1°

4pm: Heavy snow, 1°

5pm: Heavy snow, 0°

6pm: Heavy snow, 0°

7pm: Light snow, 0°

8pm: Light snow, 0°

9pm: Light snow, 0°

10pm: Light snow, 0°

11pm: Light snow, 0°