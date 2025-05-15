£3m car auction comes to Buxton with 1923 Wolseley 10 E3 Four-Seat Tourer and 1960 Maserati 3500 GT up for grabs

More than 130 vehicles - with a combined value of more £3m - will be going under the hammer when H&H Auctions returns to Buxton.

Peaks Sale is heading back to Buxton’s Pavilion Gardens on Wednesday May, 21.

One of the most valuable lots being auctioned at The Pavilion Gardens in Buxton is a comprehensively restored 1960 Maserati 3500 GT, estimated to fetch £140,000- £160,000.

As well as looking magnificent, this Maserati is just one of fewer than 2,000 Coupes manufactured over a seven-year period, and has covered minimal mileage since a full engine overhaul.

A 1960 Maserati 3500 GT, estimated to fetch up to £160,000 will be going under the hammer at H&H Auctions in Buxton on Wednesday May, 21. Photo H&H Auctions

The oldest lot in the auction of classic, collector and performance motorcars is a 1923 Wolseley 10 E3 Four-Seat Tourer, estimated at £8,000-£10,000 and one of just four examples remaining.

James McWilliam, sales manager at H&H Classics, said: “With temperatures decidedly on the increase, our auction on 21st May is the perfect opportunity to own a classic to be enjoyed in the summer sun.

“There’s also a fantastic variety of lots which will appeal to enthusiasts, whatever age of vehicle, style or marque they have an interest in.”

Among the eye-catching lots is a low mileage 1997 Bentley Azure.

It shows less than 11,000 miles from new, an equivalent of covering a mere 357 miles per year on average.

This Bentley, estimated at £65,000-£75,000, has also been maintained regardless of cost and can be considered best of breed. Meanwhile, a rare and desirable 1962 Mercedes-Benz 190 SL, estimated at £60,000-£80,000, is one of just 562 cars built across all right-hand drive models. It has also benefitted from a full engine overhaul and has been in long-term ownership.

Established in 1993, H&H Classics is the longest continually trading auction house in the UK and

James said: “Another rare model is a sought-after 1989 Lotus Esprit Turbo ‘40th Anniversary, number four of only 40 produced for the UK market.

“Estimated to fetch between £20,000-£30,000, its distinctive styling makes it the epitome of a 1980s iconic British sports car, while it was reputedly capable of 0-60mph in 5.4 seconds and over 150mph.”

The auction in Buxton also sees ten appealing cars from the ‘Loch Lomond Collection’ being offered for sale.

The cars from the 1950s, 1960s and 1970s were hand-picked by the collector over several years with condition typically being the determining factor behind his purchases.

There are also 19 cars being offered at no reserve including a 1979 Daimler DS420 Limousine, thought to have been in the ownership of the Mayor of Stratford-upon-Avon and understood to have been used by Princess Anne and Princess Diana during Royal visits to the historic town.

All lots will be available to view in person at the Pavilion Gardens, Buxton from midday on Tuesday May, 20 and from 9am on Wednesday May, 21 while the sale then commences at 12pm later the same day.

Anyone looking to bid can do so in person, online, by telephone or by leaving a commission bid.

For more details about any of the cars or to register to bid, visit www.handh.co.uk.

