An application has been submitted to High Peak Borough Council to convert the former Grove Hotel into 20 new apartments and a consultation period on the plans is running for another two weeks.

If the plans are given the go ahead, one and two bedroom apartments will be built on the hotel site on Grove Parade, which is a Grade II Listed building and dates back to 1770.

In a report submitted to the council with the plans, applicant AH2 Buxton Limited said: “The conversion has been carefully considered to minimise the impact on the existing building, retaining and modifying existing structural elements to suit the proposed layout.

“We are looking to distribute the proposed apartments within the existing external fabric in order to limit the heritage impact of the development.”

The hotel – which was owned by Robinsons and closed in 2013 – spanned four floors and the new development, if approved, will follow the same footprint.

There will be two one-bedroom apartments on the ground floor, four two-bed apartments and two one-bed apartments on the first floor. The second floor will feature four two-bed apartments and two one-bed apartments while on the third floor there will be three two-bed apartments and three one-bed apartments.

It is noted in the supporting statement ‘apartments are distributed within the existing accommodation to optimise the use of existing windows in lounge and bedroom spaces’.

The existing central corridor spaces on the upper floors would be retained and utilised to provide protected corridor access to the apartment lobbies.

AH2 Buxton Limited said: “The proposed scheme has been designed with careful regard to the site context and its setting.

"The conversion of the existing building and associated extensions will rejuvenate an existing heritage asset that is currently falling into disrepair and the proposal will not cause any adverse residential amenity issues.

“It is therefore considered the scheme complies with both the general and specific policies of the High Peak Local Plan and guidance contained within the National Planning Policy Framework.”

Anyone wishing to comment on the proposal has until November 3 to have their say and can do so via the High Peak Borough Council’s website: