Regular traveller Terry Shevels says something needs to be done at the station to keep people safe.

The 65-year-old said: “There are so many potholes in the car park and coupled with the fact there aren’t any lights, it’s a really dangerous place.

“In just a couple of weeks all the commuters will be coming back from Manchester and it will be dark by the time they get to the station but with no lights on the car park how can they see where they are walking?”

Last year Terry’s partner slipped in a pothole on the car park and is still suffering with knee problems almost a year on.

Terry said: “I can’t believe the lighting hasn’t been fixed yet. People have and will get hurt.

"The pot holes were filled in but they cracked and reappeared and it’s becoming a dangerous place again.

“People are being encouraged to take the train but if the station is this bad it puts people off.

“Something needs to be done.”

The station is on the Manchester Piccadilly to Buxton line and is managed and served by Northern.

However, it is not just the dangerous potholes and lack of light which bothers Mr Shevels.

He said: “The lack of a ticket office is a problem too. You have to walk over the bridge to get a ticket then come back on yourself, it’s not common sense.

“Buxton has a pretty station, Chapel-en-le-Frith has a nice station.

”Dove Holes station itself is just a bit grim, no flower pots, no nice pictures done by school children and when I’ve had friends come down from Manchester I feel embarrassed about the state of Dove Holes."

Chris Jackson, Regional Director for Northern Trains said: “We are sorry to hear the feedback regarding Dove Holes station.

“Although we have no plans to install further lighting I can confirm that there are two lights on both platforms.

“The car park does require refurbishment and we have recently submitted a bid for funding to undertake this as soon as possible.”