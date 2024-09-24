MP explains why High Peak Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair is postponed until 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An annual jobs fair which has seen more than 1,000 people successfully obtain a job will not be going ahead at the end of October but instead will happen in the spring.

The event was created by former High Peak MP Robert Largan who held jobs fairs in Chapel-en-le-Frith, New Mills and Buxton, with this year's event scheduled to take place in Glossop.

Following the election, Mr Largan offered the High Peak Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair to Mr Pearce, providing him the full details of the event in which more than 30 employers had signed up to take part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, with just a few weeks to the scheduled event it has been announced it will not be going ahead this year.

The annual jobs fair has been postponed from October to April next year but will go ahead say High Peak MP Jon Pearce. Photo Jason Chadwick

Mr Largan said: “I’m surprised and disappointed Mr Pearce has chosen to cancel the High Peak Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair 2024.

“I’m really proud of establishing this jobs programme, which has helped many local people into work.

“I’ve no idea why our new MP has decided to cancel it, given the event had already been arranged for him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve been careful to avoid sniping from the sidelines, even when I’ve profoundly disagreed with Mr Pearce’s decisions such as voting to scrap Winter Fuel Allowances for over 17,000 High Peak pensioners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vistors meet potential employers at the High Peak jobs fair back in 2021. Photo Jason Chadwick

“But this baffling decision to cancel the jobs fair demands further explanation.

“I hope Mr Pearce rethinks and agrees to run the High Peak Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair as planned.”

The jobs fair will in fact be going ahead in April 2025 and Mr Pearce has explained the reason for the delay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “My wife Charlotte and I are expecting a baby at the end of October.

The High Peak Jobs fair will take place in the spring instead of the autumn. Photo Jason Chadwick

“For this reason it was necessary to reschedule the Jobs Fair.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re sure the former MP knows this. We would have hoped his rejection at the General Election would have caused him to reflect on the way he conducts himself.

“I am delighted to confirm I will be holding my first Careers, Skills and Jobs Fair on Friday April, 11 2025 at the Pavilion Gardens in Buxton.

“This will be an excellent opportunity for local businesses to exhibit to school leavers, job seekers and those wishing to re-train."