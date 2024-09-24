MP explains why High Peak Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair is postponed until 2025

By Lucy Ball

Retro reporter

Published 24th Sep 2024, 22:48 BST
An annual jobs fair which has seen more than 1,000 people successfully obtain a job will not be going ahead at the end of October but instead will happen in the spring.

The event was created by former High Peak MP Robert Largan who held jobs fairs in Chapel-en-le-Frith, New Mills and Buxton, with this year's event scheduled to take place in Glossop.

Following the election, Mr Largan offered the High Peak Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair to Mr Pearce, providing him the full details of the event in which more than 30 employers had signed up to take part.

However, with just a few weeks to the scheduled event it has been announced it will not be going ahead this year.

The annual jobs fair has been postponed from October to April next year but will go ahead say High Peak MP Jon Pearce. Photo Jason ChadwickThe annual jobs fair has been postponed from October to April next year but will go ahead say High Peak MP Jon Pearce. Photo Jason Chadwick
The annual jobs fair has been postponed from October to April next year but will go ahead say High Peak MP Jon Pearce. Photo Jason Chadwick

Mr Largan said: “I’m surprised and disappointed Mr Pearce has chosen to cancel the High Peak Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair 2024.

“I’m really proud of establishing this jobs programme, which has helped many local people into work.

“I’ve no idea why our new MP has decided to cancel it, given the event had already been arranged for him.

Vistors meet potential employers at the High Peak jobs fair back in 2021. Photo Jason ChadwickVistors meet potential employers at the High Peak jobs fair back in 2021. Photo Jason Chadwick
Vistors meet potential employers at the High Peak jobs fair back in 2021. Photo Jason Chadwick

“But this baffling decision to cancel the jobs fair demands further explanation.

“I hope Mr Pearce rethinks and agrees to run the High Peak Jobs and Apprenticeships Fair as planned.”

The jobs fair will in fact be going ahead in April 2025 and Mr Pearce has explained the reason for the delay.

He said: “My wife Charlotte and I are expecting a baby at the end of October.

The High Peak Jobs fair will take place in the spring instead of the autumn. Photo Jason ChadwickThe High Peak Jobs fair will take place in the spring instead of the autumn. Photo Jason Chadwick
The High Peak Jobs fair will take place in the spring instead of the autumn. Photo Jason Chadwick

“For this reason it was necessary to reschedule the Jobs Fair.

“We’re sure the former MP knows this. We would have hoped his rejection at the General Election would have caused him to reflect on the way he conducts himself.

“I am delighted to confirm I will be holding my first Careers, Skills and Jobs Fair on Friday April, 11 2025 at the Pavilion Gardens in Buxton.

“This will be an excellent opportunity for local businesses to exhibit to school leavers, job seekers and those wishing to re-train."

