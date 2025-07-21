"It's only right they have a say": High Peak MP welcomes plan to lower voting age to 16 under Government reforms
A policy paper published on Thursday, July 17, confirmed the Government’s intentions to fulfil its manifesto pledge and lower the voting age by the time of the next General Election, which is slated to happen by 2029.
Labour MP Mr Peace, who was first elected in 2024, said: “Having spent time in schools across High Peak, including Buxton Community School, it’s clear to me that young people are incredibly well-informed and deeply engaged – from local concerns like anti-social behaviour in parks to wider issues such as harmful content online and the impact climate change will have on their future.”
This extension of the franchise would bring Britain into line with nations such as Austria, Argentina and Brazil that already allow 16-year-olds to participate in national elections, and match standardise laws in England and Northern Ireland with those in Scotland and Wales, where younger teens already vote in devolved elections.
It will be the single biggest change in the size of the electorate since 1969, when the voting age was lowered from 21 to 18.
Supporters of the move point out that 16-year-olds are considered old enough to pay tax and serve in the military.
Mr Pearce added: “16- and 17-year-olds will inherit this country and the planet from older generations, and it’s only right they have a greater say in shaping the future they will live in. This was a key Labour manifesto commitment and I’m proud to see it being delivered.”
The new Elections Bill is also expected to relax voter ID rules introduced by the previous Government in 2023, allowing UK-issued bank cards and veterans’ ID at polling stations, and introduce new measures around political finance and campaigner protections.
Minister for Democracy Rushanara Ali has said: “We are modernising our democracy, so that it is fit for the 21st century. By delivering our manifesto commitment to extend the vote to 16- and 17-year-olds, we are taking a generational step forward in restoring public trust and boosting engagement in UK democracy, supporting our plan for change.
“By reinforcing safeguards against foreign interference, we will strengthen our democratic institutions and protect them for future generations.”
For more information, visit https://tinyurl.com/3b64pr76.
