High Peak MP welcomes baby daughter - and thanks "our amazing NHS"
Jon Pearce is believed to be the first member of parliament for High Peak to have a child whilst in office.
Welcoming the birth of his daughter, Jon Pearce MP said: “My wife Charlotte and I are thrilled and we can’t thank our amazing NHS and its wonderful staff enough for all they have done for us over the last nine months.
“I’ll be having two weeks of paternity leave now so that I don’t have to be down in Westminster during the week and away from my family, but rest assured I will still be able to vote on your behalf via a new proxy system which has been introduced where another MP can vote on my behalf.
“This is a great leap forward for mums and dads in public service in parliament.”
Whilst Jon is taking paternity leave from Westminster, he confirmed that his office is still very much working and available to help anyone that needs it.
He said: “Whilst I’m on paternity leave my dedicated staff will still be hard at work serving the people of High Peak.”
Jon added that he will be doing a small number of very local commitments in the constituency, including the Remembrance Sunday commemorations this weekend.
To contact Jon email him on [email protected] or call the office on 01298 918189 or visit
www.jon4highpeak.com for more updates.