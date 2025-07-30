High Peak MP Jon Pearce defends blocking people on social media

High Peak MP Jon Pearce has defended blocking people on his social media accounts which has left some constituents unable to comment or communicate with him.

Laura Hirst, from Bamford, says she voted for Mr Pearce in the 2024 elections and commented on his Facebook post but has now been blocked by the MP.

When Mr Pearce visited a chip shop in Chapel-en-le-Frith Laura commented: “Sounds delicious! And always great to support local businesses.

“However, as a constituent I would much rather hear your position on the starvation of families and children in Gaza by Israel and what you are doing in your role as Chair of Labour Friends of Israel to engage with this.”

She also commented with a more in depth question on social media but on the same topic.

Mr Pearce is chair of the LFI and has made several visits to Israel while the conflict with Gaza is ongoing.

Speaking to the Advertiser Laura said: “I’ve been blocked from posting on his Facebook page, with no explanation and can only imagine it’s because I posted two entirely reasonable and polite questions about his position on Gaza and his role and activities in LFI - an issue he is limiting communication on with local constituents.

“I believe my messages were direct but respectful, neither rude nor abusive but asking legitimate questions.”

She said she thinks it is part of a bigger trend ‘worth paying attention to’ and said it was his lack of political accountability and silencing which was worrying.

She said: “I’ve also seen far more forceful and aggressive messages on other issues left up.

“I have read posts from other constituents saying they’ve been blocked too, including for raising concerns around local health services.

“I understand this must be a really common occurrence in the age of social media and understand abusive or vexatious messages needing to be removed.

“But this isn’t the case here and social media is one of the main ways we’re encouraged to engage and stay up to date with our MP’s activities.”

We put Laura’s concerns to the MP.

Mr Pearce said: “Social media is becoming increasingly toxic and is poisoning society. I’ve recently co-authored a report setting out some of the extreme and harmful content being pushed on people, including things like self-harm and anorexia.”

“The social media companies need to take more responsibility but so do individual users.

“I have a zero-tolerance approach to my social media accounts. Anyone being abusive, bullying or harassing is at risk of being blocked.

“Anyone, including hostile foreign states like Russia and Iran, can set up fake accounts so you often don’t know who you are really dealing with.

“I have neither the time nor the interest in debating policy with some Tech Terrorist from Tehran.

“Constituents should always contact me directly on email or by telephone, so that we can follow the appropriate parliamentary procedures. And that is what this person did and got a response the next day.

“Me and my team have supported more people with casework than any other new MP that I know.

“With over 12,000 pieces of casework at last count plus many tens of thousands of emails responded to.”