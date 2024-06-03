Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Derbyshire Police has created a case to review claims of election fraud made against the High Peak Conservative MP candidate Robert Largan.

Robert Largan’s social media has caused concern as the Tory party candidate has created posts in front of a red background, a colour normally associated with Labour, saying Largan for Labour and also using the similar format with the slogan ‘Robert for Reform’ referencing the Reform party.

Speaking on social media he said: “I’ve been amazed by the number of local Labour voters getting in touch to tell me that they’re going to vote for me at this election, because they want to keep me as their local MP for High Peak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“There have been so many that I’m launching a new Labour for Largan club. You can join other traditional Labour voters publicly endorsing me on my website at: www.robertlargan.co.uk/labour4largan

Robert Largan is fighting to keep his seat as the High Peak MP at the general election next month.

“Remember, all the polls show Keir Starmer winning a huge majority.

“Your vote won’t change the national result but it will decide who represents you as your local MP in High Peak.

“Vote Local. Vote Largan.”

Mr Largan was elected as the Conservative MP in 2019 with a 590 vote majority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

High Peak Conservative candidate Robert Largan being reviewed by police for ‘election fraud’

Now with an election on July, 4 he is fighting to keep his seat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Police said: “We wish to confirm that we have received a number of messages in relation to claims of election fraud, raised due to concerns around marketing material.

“An incident has been created and will be reviewed.”

Speaking on social media Mr Largan was asked if this was election fraud, his response was: “No. Hope that helps.”

A spokesman for Mr Largan said: "As Mr Largan's social media posts and website make abundantly clear, large numbers of traditional Labour voters have been contacting him to tell him they plan to vote for him, despite him being a Conservative candidate.

"The same goes for Reform supporters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is because of Mr Largan's strong record of delivery in the High Peak.

"Therefore, supporters clubs of traditional Labour and Reform voters have been set up, to allow people to tell Mr Largan that they're supporting him.