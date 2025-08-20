East Midlands chief joins forces with regional mayors to boost Peak District connectivity

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham, Emcca Mayor Claire Ward, South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard, AndHigh Peak MP Jon Pearce.

The East Midlands Mayor has joined forces with two regional mayors under a new partnership to better support the Peak District’s rural communities with improved transport links between two major cities while aiming to boost the visitor economy.

Mayor Claire Ward, of the East Midlands Combined County Authority, came together with Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham and South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard as well as High Peak MP Jon Pearce to formalise a Joint Mayoral Agreement of The Peak Partnership at the Buxton Crescent Hotel.

Ms Ward told the meeting: “The Peak District is a common area for us but it’s also a really important opportunity for growth for all three of the regions.

“Once this started initially with a discussion on the [A57] Snake Pass – and we have agreed an additional £7.6m to support the work around the Snake Pass, that great connection between the two cities of Sheffield and Manchester- and we knew there was much more engagement between us.”

Riders on the Snake Pass.

Ms Ward added many who live in the Peak District have connections with either or both Greater Manchester and Sheffield through work and travel so the three mayors have committed to working more closely on travel and connectivity focusing on the b-network bus travel discount arrangements and the A57 Snake Pass while looking at growth for the three regions’ economies.

The Peak Partnership means the three mayors and their authorities have come together to work alongside each other to focus on better transport, stronger rural communities, and a thriving visitor economy.

Its Joint Mayoral Agreement recognises each of the regions are united by one of the UK’s greatest natural treasures – the Peak District National Park – and that each of the mayor’s three regions combine to represent over seven million people and hundreds of shared miles of walking and cycling routes.

The mayors and their authorities have now agreed to work together to focus on key areas including transport, stronger rural communities, housing and skills and a thriving visitor economy.

The Buxton Crescent Hotel where the event took place

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham said: “I think people living in these parts felt a bit overlooked in times gone by and not thought of enough when it comes to connectivity.”

He added: “The people living in the East Midlands Combined authority are very much valued in what they contribute to Greater Manchester.”

Mr Burnham said the b-network bus travel discount scheme will be coming to the northern part of the Peak District and the Glossop network will be one of the first areas expected to bring substantial benefits.

He also explained that work will get under way to improve Active Travel such as cycling and there will be a drive to improve connectivity between Sheffield and Greater Manchester to create more reliable and quicker journeys particularly by considering the two main routes between the regions – the Snake Pass and the Woodhead Pass.

Mr Burnham argued that the Snake Pass and Woodhead Pass need to be considered as key national infrastructure and they need to be managed in a better and different way.

Ms Ward explained the Derbyshire County Council highways authority under numerous political persuasions has faced enormous challenges with the county’s roads, including the Snake Pass and the Woodhead Pass, but the three mayors will be able to make a stronger, joint case for support from the Government.

South Yorkshire Mayor Oliver Coppard said transport and connectivity are key to the challenges facing South Yorkshire in relation to two of the ‘biggest powerhouses in the country’ – Sheffield and Greater Manchester – because they have been held back by ‘Victorian infrastructure’.

Mr Coppard added that train capacity needs to be resolved and road connectivity needs to be improved with more work to help keep the Snake Pass and Woodhead Pass open during extreme weather.

The mayors will initially be focusing on transforming the Peak District’s Snake Pass and its rural network, boosting the visitor economy and improving rural access and the economy.

The partnership aims to deliver long-term resilience in vital cross-Pennine routes such as the A57 Snake Pass and the A628 Woodhead Pass.

While working with National Highways, the Government, and local authorities, the three mayors say they are committed to developing a sustainable funding model that recognises the strategic importance of these roads to regional and national connectivity.

The partnership will develop a shared cycling and walking strategy linking the three regions with the heart of the Peaks designed for both leisure and commuter journeys while also looking at how it can integrate cycling infrastructure and public transport.

The mayors are also determined to maximise the Peak District’s role as a driver of economic growth including spreading visitor demand and protecting the environment, while ensuring that economic benefits are felt across all three regions.

This could mean potentially encouraging visitors to the Peak District to also visit either Greater Manchester and South Yorkshire by promoting a shared visitor economy offer – from major sporting events attracting thousands of spectators to year-round cultural and outdoor experiences, raising the region’s national and international profile.

The mayors also aim to jointly champion investment in rural bus services and rail connections, promoting inclusive access with a particular focus on young people, people living with a disability and disadvantaged communities.

Ms Ward explained that The Peak Partnership will need to work with others including local authorities and the Peak District National Park authority.

She added that under any changes to the structure of local authorities with the prospect of Local Government Reorganisation in the near future The Peak Partnership will continue working with whatever entity exists and she does not conceive any significant issues other than things becoming easier.

Ms Ward believes the East Midlands will benefit from any improved connections between the Peak District, Greater Manchester and Sheffield not least for Derbyshire’s visitor economy.

High Peak MP Jon Pearce said: “This is a massive moment for my constituency in the High Peak. It’s something I have been campaigning on since I was first elected as a candidate.

“High Peak, for too long, has been on the edge of the East Midlands and has often been overlooked so having the three mayors coming together to recognise these opportunities and be willing to work together as part of the Peak Partnership is absolutely massive for the future of the High Peak and the Peak District.”

Derbyshire’s Peak District consistently ranks in the top three most visited destinations in the UK, with nearly 14 million international and domestic visitors each year, supporting 30,000 direct and indirect jobs across the three regions and delivering a near £3bn annual economic impact.

The Peak Partnership was announced earlier in 2025 and recognises that while the Peak District is located predominantly in Derbyshire, parts of it stretch into Greater Manchester and South Yorkshire, with people living, working and travelling between the regions daily by rail, by bus and along the main road linking the three regions – the Snake Pass.

Mr Pearce added: “I will be pushing all three mayors to go further and this is a fantastic first step and I am so pleased they have signed up.”

The Government’s Department for Transport announced in July the allocation of £7.6m of funding to deliver improvements on the A57 Snake Pass route between Sheffield and Manchester.