High Peak organisations share £10,000 from county council Covid fund to support vulnerable residents

While many Covid-19 restrictions have been relaxed, some groups will need to keep exceptional measures in place to protect the county’s most vulnerable residents.

The latest round of grants from the public health Covid-19 community response fund will help support 20 projects across the county to the tune of almost £50,000.

Councillor Carol Hart, cabinet member for health and communities, said: “Covid-19 is still with us and continues to cause serious illness for some people. These grants mean that a wide range of organisations across the county can continue their work and keep those most at risk safe.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Derbyshire County Council has allocated the latest round of funding grants for Covid community support projects.

“Community and voluntary groups provide much needed support for local people and this extra funding will help them continue their vital work.”

A grant of £2,000 to Good News Family Care in Buxton will help to fund supported accommodation for vulnerable men fleeing domestic abuse or homelessness following a spike in cases over the past two years.

The Buxton foodbank, welfare and advice charity Zink has been awarded £2,000 as it continues to see an increase in demand due to self-isolation, increase in unemployment, and the cost-of-living crisis which is growing in the wake of Covid disruption.

The charity PCrefurb, which recently announced a partnership with Zink, has been awarded £1,141.92 for equipment used by volunteers delivering digital skills training for people at risk of isolation or long-term unemployment.

New Mills community interest company Youth Matters will receive £2,000 to run activities for young people and families experiencing poor mental health following lockdowns and support schools’ recovery process.

Fitness club Start2Jog in Glossop has landed £1,050 to pay for more qualified leaders as it expands group activities to meet post-lockdown demand.

Also in Glossop, St James and St Luke’s Church has been awarded £2,000 for its food bag delivery service and plans to expand into a community café offering support for those facing isolation and job seekers.

The community response fund was set up in in September 2021 with support from the Government and will be continuing until March 31, 2022.