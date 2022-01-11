Buxton charity seeks donations of laptops, tablets and smartphones to help families in need

Zink, which runs a foodbank and employability services, is now operating a drop-off point for laptops, tablets and smartphones at its headquarters on Market Street in Buxton.

Donations will be passed on to PCrefurb in Glossop, an organisation which works to “bridge the digital divide” by refurbishing donated equipment and distributing it to those most in need and helping them to seek work, retrain or connect with friends and family.

Zink chief executive Paul Bohan said: “Many of Zink’s clients who are looking for work are at a disadvantage because they lack internet access and often the skills to seek work on it.

“PCrefurb have provided laptops for some of our clients and Zink’s work coaches have shown them how to apply for jobs but there is a shortage of equipment, particularly laptops. By opening a donation point in Buxton, we hope we can help address this.”

PCrefurb chief officer Helen Melhuish added: “Since the start of the pandemic, internet access has become a lifeline, not a luxury.

“By providing a laptop or tablet for vulnerable individuals, for example those supported by addiction services, domestic abuse charities or mental health organisations, we are changing lives and enabling people to benefit from all that the online world has to offer.”

There are some minimum requirements for equipment to ensure it is suitable to run all the applications which users might need. Laptops should ideally be less than five years old with at least four gigabytes of RAM.

Tablets and smartphones should be unlocked and undamaged with personal accounts removed. If a donated device is still locked to a network, it should come with a note attached specifying which network so that PCrefurb staff can get it unlocked.

It is recommended that all personal data be wiped from devices before donation, although PCrefurb will carry out its own processes before redistributing equipment.

Donations can be dropped off at Zink on weekdays between 10am and 4pm. Alternatively, call 01298 214926 to make other arrangements.

For more information on PCrefurb, go to pcrefurb.org.uk.