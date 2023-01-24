Residents of the High Peak are being asked to give their views on new policies which will shape the future of the borough including the Local Plan which details where new houses should be built.

The borough council has three documents which are now open for consultation including a Local Plan review, developer contributions, and the statement of community involvement.

Leader of the Council, Councillor Anthony Mckeown, said: “Our Local Plan was adopted in 2016 and is now due for review. This initial round of consultation will help to shape and focus our planning policy and decision making on planning in the coming years.

“Our Local Plan sets out the blueprint for how the High Peak will develop in the future, including where housing, employment sites and retail should be, and this is a chance for everyone that lives and works in High Peak to tell us their thoughts so it’s really important we hear from residents and businesses."The consultation documents show the current annual housing requirement of 350 new homes built every year has only been met twice since 2011.

This led to the council not being able to demonstrate the five year supply of housing land as mandated by the Government.

In combination, these factors indicate that a fresh look at the Local Plan housing requirement is needed, says the report.

Following a new assessment of housing needs completed in 2022 High Peak Borough Council indicates between 260 and 364 homes per year may be needed in High Peak up to the year 2041.

This early consultation will help the council understand the key issues to be tackled and any suggestions for future sites to develop or protect.

Other areas which the council wants feedback on are for affordable housing, open spaces, education, health and other infrastructure required to address the impact of a development and to work out how contributions will be calculated.

The final part sets out how the council will engage with people in the borough with decision making and planning applications.

The consultation documents can be accessed online or at town halls in Buxton, Chapel-en-le-Frith and New Mills.

The consultation runs until Friday March, 3.

