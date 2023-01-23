The slashed tyres of the Buxton Market float used to set up the stalls for the twice weekly market. Pic submitted.

The community run and owned business held its first market of the year on Saturday January, 21 after repairs had been made following the vandalism earlier this month.

But in the early hours of Monday January, 23 all four tyres on the float, plus two tyres on a trailer, were all slashed again. Replacing all the tyres will cost in excess of £1,000.

Buxton Market Community interest Company’s (CiC), co-chair Tim Ball said: “We now firmly believe – and the police agree with us – that this is a deliberate, targeted attack on Buxton Market.

“These sustained attacks of criminal damage and trespass are now putting the future of the market in grave jeopardy.

“We and the police are reviewing CCTV coverage in the area – if you live nearby and have any cameras which may have picked up something – please let us know.

“The market is run by and for the community – we do not understand why anyone would target the market like this. These attacks are affecting the livelihoods of our staff and traders, as well as the viability of the market itself – and our customers, at what is already a very difficult time for many of us.

“Without the float and trailers we cannot put up the market stalls.

"Luckily some of our regular traders, including Vinny’s fruit and vegetable stall and Jamie’s fish van, plus Debbie’s eggs and Graham’s watch repairs, have already confirmed that they will still be coming."

The market, which was taken over seven years ago by the CiC now employs a number of staff and has helped several local businesses to start up.

Tim added: “This is our seventh year running the market and we have never been attacked like this before. It is very upsetting for everyone involved.”

Market vehicles were first targeted in early December when tarpaulin covers and ropes were damaged; then a few days later a wheel on the float was punctured.

Police are now treating all the incidents as deliberate acts of criminal damage and trespass.

Anyone who may have information is urged to call Derbyshire Police on 101 quoting crime reference number: 23000045343.

