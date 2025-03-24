County council to back Buxton town centre revitalisation with new home for museum and library

Derbyshire County Council has confirmed its determination to re-open Buxton Museum & Art Gallery in a new, central location as a cornerstone of the town’s regeneration - and is also committed to relocating Buxton Library into the town centre as part of a bold vision to support a vibrant, culture-led future for Buxton.

Following the museum’s closure in 2023 due to structural concerns at Peak Buildings, the county council has been working with partners to secure a new permanent home in the heart of the town. This long-term investment will bring certainty and momentum to High Peak Borough Council’s wider Revitalising Buxton initiative, which recently appointed Capital & Centric as its development partner.

County Council Leader, Councillor Barry Lewis, said: “We are absolutely committed to ensuring that both the Museum & Art Gallery and the library return to the centre of Buxton. This isn’t just a proposal - it’s a priority. Our investment in these cherished institutions will not only secure their future but provide a strong foundation for the town’s wider regeneration.

“By placing the county council’s weight behind this project, we aim to give certainty and confidence to the overall vision. A new museum and library will help anchor a vibrant town centre, support the Buxton Crescent Hotel, town centre revitalisation and the wider visitor economy, and deliver long-term cultural and economic value for the town and county alike.”

Buxton Museum & Art Gallery is widely recognised as a treasured local, regional and national asset, with collections that include archaeology, geology, social history and fine art.

Since its closure, museum staff have continued their outreach and temporary exhibitions from Buxton Library in Kents Bank, while the museum’s collections have been moved into secure storage following the sale of Peak Buildings in January 2025.

In the months ahead, Derbyshire County Council will work closely with High Peak Borough Council and other partners to shape the next phase of Buxton’s regeneration. The aim is clear: to deliver a thriving cultural and civic heart for Buxton, where heritage and ambition meet.