Consultation on plans for almost 150 new houses in Buxton
A public consultation is underway after developers submitted plans to build 147 new homes in Buxton.
The plans, for a site on Granby Road in Fairfield, are for a mix of two, three and four bedroom properties ranging from detached, semi-detached and terrace style homes.
Applicant Vistry Partnerships North Limited submitted an application to High Peak Borough Council last month and a public consultation on the proposals will run until September 29.
Two previous applications for the site, including one for 75 homes, have been refused.
However, the land is part of the local plan which was set aside to meet Government house-building targets.
Of the homes planned, 72 will be affordable, according to documentation submitted with the application.
In the design and access statement submitted to the council Vistry said: ”The proposal will provide an appropriate mix of accommodation including semi-detached and terraced style dwellings. This site is in a highly sustainable location within walking distance of a number of services and facilities.”
If given the go-ahead the development will see all homes have private gardens and two car parking spaces as well as an electric vehicle charging point and some homes will have garages too.
The area will also be landscaped to include a new pond and more trees.
The statement continued to say that the properties would help the housing crisis as well as the local economy.
It said: “The development is predicted to provide 69 direct full time equivalent construction jobs and 82 supply chain jobs over the 2.5-year build period.
“It is also predicted the development will generate £960,000 per annum in resident expenditure in local shops and services and 15 supported jobs.”
The site, which is the same size as seven and a half football pitches, would also include two vehicular access points, the construction of roads, footways and a pedestrian link with Tongue Lane, drainage infrastructure, public open space, landscaping, and other associated works.
Residents are now being invited to have their say on the plans.
Comment at www.highpeak.gov.uk by searching for application HPK/2022/0352.