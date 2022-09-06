Explore the High Peak's history as Heritage Open Days festival returns

Every year sites throw open their doors to celebrate their heritage, community and history and give people the chance to see hidden spaces and try new experiences for free as part of the Heritage Open Days event.

In the High Peak there is a packed programme running from September 9 to 18 allowing people the chance to see inside Buxton’s Crescent, visit Torr Vale Mill in New Mills and explore an old mine.

Many have adopted this year’s theme, Astounding Inventions, and will celebrate the cutting-edge creations we couldn’t live without as well as the imaginative inventors behind them.

Step back in time and take a walk with a Duke as part of Buxton's Heritage Open Days. Pic submitted

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ali Quas-Cohen, from Vision Buxton who are promoting the Heritage Open Days in the town, said: “Here in Buxton, we celebrate with a programme of events including drop-in open days, guided walks, talks, experiences and children’s activities.”

Coordinated by Vision Buxton and supported this year by Tarmac, numerous organisations including the Buxton Crescent Heritage Trust, Discover Buxton Tours, Buxton Opera House and Buxton Civic Association have come together to deliver the programme which sees events taking place every day.

Activities include a geology trail of Grin Low Woods led by Professor Richard Pattrick from Buxton Civic Association, taking the waters in the Pump Room, children’s craft activities, meeting historical figures in the Pavilion Gardens and an open day at Buxton Opera House. This is the first full programme of events since 2019 due to building closures and planning uncertainty around the Covid-19 pandemic. Ali said: “It’s your chance to see hidden places and try out new experiences – and it’s all free.”

Further afield on Stanage Edge visitors can meet the the local action group and discuss their recent archaeological fieldwork and findings. Torr Vale Mills in New Mills will also be welcoming visitors to see the inside of the building which is normally closed to the public.

A professor will be leading a geology walk as part of the Heritage Open Days Festival. Pic submitted

Guided tours will show where the previous industrial innovations were linked with the working mill. Tours will provide commentary about the history of the mill including its great fire of 2001.

Visitors can also experience the beauty of Disley’s Lyme Park for free on two days this autumn, as part of the Heritage Open Days festival.

The regency-era house, which is looked after by the National Trust, will throw open its doors free of charge on Saturday September, 10 and 11.

On September 10 there will also be a chance to chat with guides and explore the last working lead mine in the Peak District – Magpie Mine in Bakewell – which closed in 1958. Heritage Open Days is a joint project with the National Trust with support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery.