Chapel-en-le-Frith residents encouraged to join Airbnb as part of plan to boost tourism

Mike Chantler, chair of Chapel Parish Council, says all residents living in the town will be receiving a letter from the council detailing how they can rent out their homes through the company Airbnb.

He said: “Chapel is a wonderful place to stay and has so much to offer tourists.

“We are proud of our town and want to help as many local people to turn that tourism potential into money in their pockets.”

Chapel Parish Council Chairman Mike Chantler talking about how Chapel-en-le-Frith residents can be Airbnb hosts

Letters have been sent out to residents in the parish detailing how to sign up to the home sharing website and make some extra income.

Airbnb dates back to 2008 and is now a global network offering people the chance to find holiday accommodation around the world.

Listing is free and people renting out their space, known as hosts, can individually approve potential guests and make money from those staying in their property.

Mike said: “Coming out of Covid and with the cost of living increasing I know many people have had a tough couple of years and this might be the way to help everyone out.

“Chapel is often overlooked as a place to stay in favour of New Mills or Buxton but I don’t think it should be.

“We have great cafes and independent shops too.

“We have Combs Reservoir down the road, we are very accessible in terms of getting to Buxton or Manchester and we have areas of true natural beauty right on our doorstep.

“Who wouldn’t want to stay here?

“I know people may not expect a council to be championing something like this but from our point of view it’s a win-win.

“If we can make Chapel a proper tourist hot spot more people will come to the area and more money will be spent in the local economy in the pubs and restaurants which will help the town to prosper.

“Then we can build on this and grow our reputation as a tourist town, attract even more people and continue on an upwards trajectory to put Chapel on the map.”

For more information on becoming an Airbnb host visit the website at https://www.airbnb.co.uk/host/homes.