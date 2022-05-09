High Peak charity's plea for more people to offer homes for Ukrainian refugees

The Little Cherubs charity based in Chapel-en-le-Frith says there is a shortage of residents putting their names down to host those leaving Ukraine and wants to alleviate some of the fears people may have.

Sally Deepee, the charity’s founder, said: “We have been inundated with support in terms of clothes and money which has been amazing but I know we can do more.”

Little Cherubs is working with connections in Ukraine to match people with suitable host homes in the area so people can chat before they move over here.

Little Cherubs Ukraine appeal. Ian Depee,Jill Mears,Sally Depee and Gareth Jones.

Sally said: “We have so far managed to secure relocation for a family to Congleton but not in the High Peak as we just haven’t had people coming forward.

“I know it can be scary to welcome people into your home but we are working to provide a full support package for those taking people in and the refugees who have had to leave their homes.

“We are working with the refugees and some of those looking for safety include an elderly lady and her grandson as well as two sisters with their children.

“We have spoken to these people and at times our conversations have gone on while bombs were going off. This is the reality people in Ukraine are living with.”

Connecting displaced families is all part of the government’s Homes for Ukraine scheme which will allow individuals, charities, community groups and businesses in the UK to bring Ukrainians to safety – including those with no family ties to the UK.

This means sponsors in the High Peak will be able to nominate a named person or family to stay with them in their home or in a separate property and then complete the visa process.

Those who do make an offer to host people could be sharing their home for up to a year which Sally admits is a long time which is why it is important to make sure everyone is happy.

Those who host will be given £350 each month from the government for up to 12 months. This is a flat fee which does not increase if you host more than one person in the same property.

Sally said: “We are finding out as much as we can about people in both countries to make the best possible matches.”

The unique matching system allows hosts to find people who they want to share their home with, be that a family with young children if they have grandchildren of a similar age and a spare room or those who share similar interests such as sports.

“We know the language barrier is scary but we have translators who are giving up their time to help people acclimatise as well as trauma counsellors to help those who have left or lost loved ones,” Sally added.

“We are also working with local churches to provide social meet-ups so when families do come over here they can meet up with others and form a community within a community.

“These people have been through unimaginable things in the last couple of months and every person we get out of the Ukraine is a person whose life we have saved.

“I hope more people come forward now and realise we will be with them every step of the way.”

Those who want to apply to host should email [email protected]