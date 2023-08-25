Buxton Museum closure expected to be long-term, says Derbyshire County Council

Derbyshire County Council has issued an update on its behind-the-scenes work at the currently closed Buxton Museum and Art Gallery, but any timeline for reopening remains shrouded in uncertainty.

As previously reported, the Terrace Road building, shut abruptly in June following the discovery of dry rot in structural timbers and floor joists, posing a potential a public safety hazard.

The initial response has focused on removing artefacts, artworks and exhibition cases so that the extent of the dry rot can be properly investigated, to determine the necessary action to bring the building back into use, and the costs involved.

A statement issued by the council on Thursday, August 24, re-emphasised a previous message of support for the service and affected staff, but added that it expects the closure to last “for a considerable amount of time.”

Buxton Museum and Art Gallery, on Terrace Road will be closed for the foreseeable future. (Photo: Jason Chadwick/Buxton Advertiser)

Councillor Barry Lewis, the authority’s leader and cabinet member for culture, said: “While it has been completely necessary to temporarily close the Buxton Museum and Art Gallery to allow investigations to take place, and we know how disappointing and frustrating this is, I can assure people that there is absolute commitment to supporting the museum and securing the long-term future of its collections.

“A lot of work is going on behind the scenes currently, but only when the internal investigation work is completed will we be clearer as to the building’s condition and what it might entail to rectify the issues.”

He added: “We fully acknowledge the importance of the service’s presence in Buxton and will do all we can to protect this valuable asset. We are exploring all the options available to us, but unfortunately there is no quick fix. We will provide updates on progress when we can.”

For those familiar with the museum, the areas known to be worst affected include the Wonders of the Peak exhibition and the Boyd Dawkins Study room.

Wherever it is safe, museum staff and specialist removers are currently packing away the contents of these areas to be relocated either to other, safe parts of the museum or off site.

Alternative venues to provide a temporary museum service in Buxton are currently being explored, and staff are working on alternative ways to deliver the service with the museum events programme continuing in other Buxton venues.