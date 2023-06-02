Investigations have identified the presence of dry rot in some of the building’s timbers, meaning experts must now carefully assess the entire structure to discover how far the problem has spread.

Revealing the news, a council spokesperson said: “We have made the difficult decision to temporarily close Buxton Museum and Art Gallery to visitors, employees and volunteers in order to fully investigate the extent of the dry rot which our monitoring has revealed.

“To fully examine the extent of any damage we will need to remove wall panelling, floor coverings and ceilings, including the area behind the Wonders of the Peak Exhibition, which can’t be done while the building is occupied and the museum is open.”

Buxton Museum and Art Gallery, on Terrace Road.

They added: “Until we have undertaken a full investigation, it’s not possible to fully assess the risk to anyone using the building or the amount of work needed to deal with the dry rot.”

The eight members of staff and relief staff who work at the museum and art gallery will be tasked with moving exhibits and storing them at alternative venues where deemed safe to do so, with an alternative work base being sourced in the local area.

The closure will mean that the annual Derbyshire Open Art Exhibition, which was due to open to the public on Saturday, June 24, has now been cancelled.

The council spokesperson said: “At the moment it is difficult to estimate how long the museum will need to be closed for, but regretfully investigations and remedial work are likely to take some time to complete. We will of course keep everyone informed as and when we have any updates and apologise for any inconvenience.

