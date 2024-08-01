Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Government have been urged to commit to improving railways across Derbyshire and the East Midlands – as they confirmed that a £500 million scheme to help restore rail links had been cut.

The East Midlands Chamber (EMC) have called for the Government to undertake significant upgrades to transport infrastructure across Derbyshire and the East Midlands, as part of their Manifesto for Growth 2024.

This comes after Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the end of the Restoring Your Railway scheme – which had been launched in 2020 with £500 million of funding to help revive rail links across the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The projects they have urged the Government to consider include the full electrification of the Midland Main Line – connecting Sheffield, Chesterfield, Derby, Leicester and London St Pancras.

The Government were urged to consider the full electrification of the line between Chesterfield and London St Pancras.

EMC’s director of policy and insight, Richard Blackmore, said: “It’s essential that pulling the Restoring Your Railway scheme doesn’t cast any doubt over implementing the asks we’ve clearly outlined in our Manifesto for Growth. While the Chancellor has talked of balancing the books, it’s critical that the East Midlands is not a victim of cutbacks.

“We need full electrification of the Midland Main Line, which carries nearly four million passengers. Our region is more densely populated than the West or East Coast main lines, yet they already have full electrification.

“Improving rail connections in the region needs addressing - we need to reintroduce direct trains running between Leicester and Coventry, where only 3% of trips between the cities are made by rail, despite being so close to each other. £18 million of funding is needed to upgrade the Nottingham to Lincoln route too, where only 10% of travel is by rail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I hope the government will consult with us on any rail projects they look at, ensuring the East Midlands is front and centre of development plans.”