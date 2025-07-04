Buxton’s Reform UK county councillor speaks about ‘whirlwind’ few months

The newly elected Reform UK Derbyshire County Councillor for Buxton shares what she has been up to since taking the seat in May.

Melandra Smith won the title of county councillor earlier this year and said at the election count she was ‘surprised and delighted to have so much of Buxton’s trust and enthusiastic backing’.

Since then, she says she has been very busy.

After an induction at County Hall in Matlock and appointing the new leadership team she set to work and was asked to stand on a few different outside bodies and committees including Derbyshire Music Partnership, Crescent Heritage Trust and Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Authority.

She said: “I have long enjoyed campaigning for better roads via my Facebook group Dangerous Potholes in Derbyshire.

“Now I actually work with the cabinet member for highways, Charlotte Hill, and we chat about what we can improve and which roads need urgent attention.

“We have implemented quality patches to Heath Grove, Kents Bank Road and Compton Road, amongst others, and are looking forward to the complete resurfacing of Charles Street on July 13 and 20.”

She said she had been keeping tabs on the proposed Capital and Centric town centre redevelopment and met with the lead architect in early June.

Melandra said: “I have been kept busy by local residents not in favour of extending the size of our town without some serious upgrades to its infrastructure, and while I acknowledge there will always be a general need for additional housing, especially affordable, safe accommodation for young families, I think we must understand that the borough council have allowed hundreds of houses to be built without consideration of the additional school places or hospital infrastructure and look at catching up before any further serious developments are considered.”

She has also helped Buxton FC meet with residents and discuss the future of the clubs expansion with anxious neighbours.

She added: “Being a working mum of teen kids, a political party branch chair and a county councillor has been hectic.

“I am receiving a high number of requests, but everything from the annoying clanking grid on Palace Roundabout to the broken lights down Broad Walk will be looked into but I am thoroughly enjoying my new role.”