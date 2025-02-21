Rumours circulating the town about the halls of residence being used for asylum seekers are not true, says the University of Derby.

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Buxton Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2023 proposals for a 288-bed asylum centre put forward by Serco, the Home Office’s asylum accommodation provider, to be based out of the University of Derby’s halls of residence in Buxton.

This caused widespread concern amongst the community who felt that this location was not the right one for vulnerable people, a view shared by the Council, Derbyshire Constabulary and Derbyshire County Council and more than 1,400 people complained about the proposal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a protest in the street as people tried to stop the plans going ahead.

The University of Derby's Halls of Residence are not being used for asylum accommodation and have been vacant since 2019.

Last year the former Immigration Minister, Tom Pursglove, said that the postcodes SK17 7 and SK17 6 would never be used as housing for those seeking asylum.

Speaking last year, High Peak Borough Council Leader, Councillor Anthony Mckeown, welcomed the confirmation from the Home Office that High Peak Halls will not be used to accommodate asylum seekers.

He said: “The council welcomes this clarification and confirmation from the Home Office and that activity to secure the premises for that purpose has stopped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I know this caused a lot of concern in the community so confirmation that this option is no longer on the table will put many minds at rest.

However, the Buxton Advertiser received a message from a concerned resident this month stating ‘illegals are being moved into the halls downtown when we got told there wouldn't be’.

The message continued and said: “The Buxton community were told this wouldn't be the case and they wouldn't be moved into the halls.

“Then why is it that in the middle of the night they are being moved in via a white van?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Advertiser contacted the Home Office and the Labour Party, who said this was untrue and do not give out statements on matters which are not factual.

The University of Derby was also contacted and a spokesperson added: “Nothing has changed since the report in 2024 that High Peak Halls in Buxton would not be used to house asylum seekers.

“High Peak Halls has been empty since 2019 and remains empty.”