Police appeal for dashcam footage after fatal crash on A53 Buxton to Leek road

The collision occurred on Saturday evening.
Police are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a fatal crash on the A53 Buxton to Leek Road.

The collision, involving a Fiat 500 and a Peugeot 307, occurred near to the Winking Man pub just after 5pm on Saturday.

A 64-year-old woman, a passenger in one of the vehicles, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Staffordshire Police said: "The family of the woman have been notified and are currently being supported by specially-trained officers.

Formal identification is due to take place tomorrow (November 13). "

Three other people were taken to hospital, and their condition is described as stable. .

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to call Staffordshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 547 of November 10.