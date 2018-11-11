Woman dies in crash on A53 Buxton to Leek road

A female passenger has died following a crash involving two vehicles in North Staffordshire, police have confirmed.

The collision involving a Fiat 500 and a Peugeot 307 happened on the A53 between Leek and Buxton, near to the Winking Man pub, shortly before 5.10pm on Saturday.

A spokesperson for Staffordshire police said a female passenger in one of the vehicles was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Three other casualties were taken to Royal Stoke University Hospital.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service sent fire crews from Leek and Longnor to the scene.

The road was shut for a number of hours while investigators examined the scene, reopening at around 9pm.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to call 101, quoting incident 547 of November 10.

No further details have been released at this time.