‘What a day’ as memorial football match raises £8,000 for Buxton teen

A football match in memory of a Buxton teen played at Tarmac Silverlands Stadium raised a huge £8,000.

In May Luca Bennett, 18, died after sustaining serious injuries from a car accident.

The charity match, which took place a week before his 19th birthday, was a chance for friends and family to celebrate his life.

The event was organised by Luca’s cousin McKenzie Bennett.

Luca Bennett's family and friends came together for a special memorial football match which raised £8,000 in memory of the 18-year-old Buxton teen. Photo submitted

He said: “What a day it was with LLB7 taking home the trophy in an impressive 3-2 win.

“On the day we raised more £6000 bringing all donations made to a whopping £8000.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you so much.

“It’s truly incredible what can happen when everybody gets together and works together, I’m still speechless and still in disbelief.” Luca played football for Tideswell so the match was his Tideswell team against his friends and family.

The match was played at the Silverlands as he had previously been part of the club’s academy course.

Mckenzie said: “I played on the friends and family side and then Luca’s parents came out to present the trophy and his younger brother lifted it and got the biggest cheer - it was really special.”

McKenzie said so many people turned out to make the day a success.

“Luca went to Lady Manners school and lived in Buxton so there was lots of people from all over, friends and their families and friends of friends and those who just wanted to support a good cause.” He says on the day everything was a sell out from the tombola, sweets and raffle tickets, you name it we sold out of it. After the match there was an auction and a signed Bobby Charleton book raised £760, there were also signed shirts from England and Premier League shirts players and a framed AC Milan shirt from Rui Costa.

All the money raised will be split between Lane End Farm Trust which works with disadvantaged children and young people, helping them build confidence and connect with nature and Luca’s headstone.

Mackenzie added: “Luca liked to look good and we wanted him to look good now so the headstone we wanted was quite pricey but this money will go a long way to helping create a lasting tribute to him.”

To donate visit gofund.me/ed3c72e0