Whaley Bridge woman travels to London for The Queen's funeral

Lynn Hambleton had been on a girls weekend away with her colleagues from Swizzels Matlow in South Shields and was on the train on the way back home when the group spoke about just staying on the train and heading to London.

The 51-year-old said: “We thought let’s just do it and I’m so glad we did as it was a piece of history to be part of and one I’ll never forget.”

Two of the four women decided to make the spontaneous journey on Sunday afternoon ahead of the state funeral on Monday.

Lynn Hambleton made the journey to London to pay respects to The Queen

Lynn said: “We changed at Manchester and left the things we wouldn’t need and got on the train and started looking for rooms.

"We managed to find a room at a hotel near Westminster and booked it.”

When the pair arrived in London they went to Westminster Bridge and chatted to police officers about where would be the best place to stand.

"We were told people had been camping for days and we’d missed the boat but we were determined to not give up now having come this far,” Lynn said.

Lynn Hambleton had a great view of the armed forces on parade outside Westminster Hall for The Queen's funeral.

Lynn and her friend were waiting by a crowd control gate near Westminster Hall when someone was asking to be let in and use the toilet. The gate opened and the pair took their chance and rushed in.

Lynn said: “It was about 4am and some people were still asleep in the street while others were talking and having a nice time.

"I didn't actually think I'd see much at all with it being so last minute, but it would be good just to feel part of it.

"To have a full view of Westminster Hall and Westminster Abbey and see her arrive and leave was beyond my expectations, and the memories will stay with me forever."

Lynn says it was very interesting to watch the final preparations for the day, starting with the gun carriage being unloaded early in the morning; camera crews arriving and setting up and police and army marching past to control the crowds.

She said: “We saw the snipers take their positions on roof tops, various regiments and bands parading past and dignitaries arriving at the abbey.”

The military precision of everything was fascinating, she added.

She said: “The police in front of the barriers were there to do their jobs but were also chatting with the crowds, which added to the feeling of everyone coming together not only pay their respects, but celebrate the Queen’s life.”

Several people around Lynn had previously queued to see the coffin and she said how many friends they had made whilst waiting.

She said: “It felt the same (on Monday). We chatted to so many people around us, sharing stories, and sharing sweets and refreshments to keep each other going whilst waiting.

"It was a very emotional moment when the Queen was brought out of the hall as the sun started to shine and from our viewpoint it looked like she was floating on a sea of people.

"Everyone sang God Save The King during the funeral and it was very emotional. These are memories which will stay with me forever.”