High Peak MP and local groups among those paying tribute to The Queen

The Royal Family confirmed the sad news with a statement that said: “The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.

“The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow.”

The passing of the Queen, who was Britain’s longest serving monarch having marked her platinum jubilee earlier this year, means Prince Charles becomes King with Camilla as Queen Consort.

Her Majesty The Queen, who has died today aged 96. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily Buxton Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tributes have been pouring in for The Queen, who was 96, and was surrounded by her family when she died, the Royal Family confirmed.

High Peak MP Robert Largan said: “I am profoundly saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

“She has been, in many ways, the one constant in all of our lives. A grandmother to the entire nation. We are all Elizabethans.

“Her lifetime of dedication and service is unparalleled. We are all diminished by this loss.

The Queen was pictured at Balmoral on Tuesday waiting to meet with the new Prime Minister Liz Truss. (Photo by JANE BARLOW/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

“On behalf of everyone in the High Peak, I offer my deepest condolences to the Royal Family.

“God Save The King!”

Kinder Mountain Rescue Team posted on Facebook: “Our deepest condolences to the members of the Royal Family and to all the friends of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. May she rest in peace.

“Thank you for your 70 years of selfless public service Your Majesty.”

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service tweeted: “It is with immense sadness we learn of the death of Her Majesty The Queen.

“On behalf of Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service we offer sincere condolences to the Royal Family as we come together as a nation & commonwealth to mourn the passing of a much revered & long serving monarch.”

His Majesty The King has also now issued a statement paying tribute to his mother. It said: “The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world.

“During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner Angelique Foster said: “It is with deep sadness that we mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth II, following a lifetime of devoted public service.

“Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was a role model for every citizen in Britain and indeed the Commonwealth and across the world, with an appeal that transcended generations. A symbol of dedication, loyalty and above all a patron of hard work, with such a strong sense of duty to her country.

“Through times of strife and celebration, Queen Elizabeth II reigned with dignity and courage. Her legacy will continue to inspire generations.

“Most of us have only known one Monarch in our lifetime and how fortunate we are that it has been Queen Elizabeth II. We will miss her authority and guidance.