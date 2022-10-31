Whaley Bridge community bonfire and firework display back with a bang

The Whaley Bridge Community Bonfire and Firework event will take place on Saturday November 5 at Whaley Bridge Cricket Club.

Organiser Jon Prior said he is looking forward to seeing people have a good time: “Around 500 people came to the bonfire last year which was great and we are hoping for similar numbers this year.

“I just love seeing friends and families coming together and having a nice time.”

The community bonfire had previously been held in the Memorial Park but moved to the bowling club after the park was awarded Green Flag status. It has since moved again, to the cricket club where this year’s bonfire will be held alongside the firework display.

Jon, who took over the running of the event in 2019, said: “We’ve lost so many events in Whaley Bridge in recent years so it’s nice to know we are still going strong.

“There wasn’t a rose queen this year as there wasn’t enough interest to keep it going and the water weekend hasn’t happened in a while.

“The bonfire is coming up to its 50th anniversary in a couple of years which is amazing and proved it has stood the test of time and the traditional fun night out is what people want.

“As one of the only community events still going in the town I think a lot of people look forward to it and so am I.”

The gates at the cricket club, on New Horwich Road, will open at 5.30pm, the bonfire will be lit at 6.30pm and the fireworks will start at 7.30pm.

There will be food stalls, a barbecue and licensed bar in the pavilion at the event, which is supported by Whaley Bridge Town Council.

Tickets are available to buy on the gate with prices at £8 for adults, £5 for children, and a family ticket at £20.

For more information on the event, see the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/whaleybridgebonfireandfireworks.