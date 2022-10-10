Buxton's community firework display to return bigger than ever

The Buxton Fireworks Spectacular is returning to Buxton Cricket Ground on Sunday November, 6.

Organiser Jane Fletcher, of JT events, said: “We’re doing it all again but we’re going bigger and better.

“There is going to be even more entertainment and food choices to make it a really great night out for everyone.”

Jane is bringing more fairground rides to the event on Park Road and this year is introducing a happy hour between 4-5pm where all rides, even the adult ones, will be just £1.50.

She said: “This is an event for families and people want to have a good time with their little ones, enjoy the rides and grab something to eat but still get them into bed at a reasonable hour.

“So to accommodate this we will be doing a children’s display of fireworks which will be earlier and quieter at 5.40pm.”

Last year was Jane’s first year of organising the event and she admits she was very nervous now but she now says she is excited to bring the event back again.

She said: “I love seeing people enjoy themselves and last year I had families come up to me and say they were thinking of staying at home but would have spent so much on fireworks for the garden it was actually cheaper to come out, which tells me we are not only providing people with a good time but also value for money too.”

Having seen the queues at the food stalls Jane is bringing in more options for people to shorten people’s wait times this year.

She said: “There will be pizza, hot roast baps, noodles, a burger and chips van as well as sweets, doughnuts and crepes.

“We are also putting on much more entertainment and new for this year we are having three aerial acts, as well as fire dancers and clubbercise performances to keep everyone entertained.”The main firework display will start at 7.20pm.

Cheaper advance tickets, priced at £6.50 adults, £3.50 children and a family ticket at £17 are available from Buxton Opera House or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/j-c-novelties.

On the gate prices will be; adult £8, child £5 and a family ticket £23.